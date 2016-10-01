Hier haben wir Euch eine Kinofilme 2017 Übersicht zusammen gestellt, mit allen Titel die für 2017 BISHER geplant sind ( bzw. die die uns bekannt sind ). Wir werden diese Auflistung nach und nach erweitern/aktuallisieren und soweit es uns möglich ist vervollständigen.
Welche Titel findet Ihr besonders spannend bzw. auf welche freut Ihr Euch am meisten für 2017?
Universal Pictures:
19.01.2017 – Manchester by the Sea
26.01.2017 – Split
02.02.2017 – Loving
09.02.2017 – Fifty Shades of Grey: GEFÄHRLICHE LIEBE
23.02.2017 – The Great Wall
13.04.2017 FAST & FURIOUS 8 Fast & Furious 8
08.06.2017 – The Mummy
06.07.2017 ICH – EINFACH UNVERBESSERLICH 3 ( Despicable Me 3 )
17.08.2017 – Coldest City
07.09.2017 – American Made
28.09.2017 – Victoria and Abdul
19.10.2017 – The Snowman
30.11.2017 – Let it snow
21.12.2017 – Pitch Perfect 3
Disney / Marvel:
27.04.2017 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
25.05.2017 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazars Revenge
26.10.2017 – THOR: RAGNAROK
Sony:
05.01.2017 – Passengers (3D)
26.01.2017 – Wendy – Der Film
02.02.2017 – Die irre Heldentour des Billy Lynn (3D) (Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk (3D))
16.02.2017 – T2: Trainspotting
23.02.2017 – Der dunkle Turm (The Dark Tower)
16.03.2017 – Baby Driver
06.04.2017 – Die Schlümpfe – Das verlorene Dorf (The Smurfs: The Lost Village (3D))
11.05.2017 – Barbie
18.05.2017 – Life
06.07.2017 – Spider-Man: Homecoming (3D)
20.07.2017 – Rock That Body
27.07.2017 – Jumanji
10.08.2017 – Emojimovie: Express Yourself (3D)
17.08.2017 – Flatliners
14.09.2017 – The Solutrean
28.09.2017 – The Equalizer 2
05.10.2017 – BLADE RUNNER Sequel
01.11.2017 – Insidious: Chapter 4
07.12.2017 – The Star (3D)
Universum Film:
16.02.2017 – Lion
19.01.2017 – Ritter Rost 2 – Das Schrottkomplott
12.01.2017 – Hacksaw Ridge
Concorde Filmverleih:
12.01.2017 – Bob, der Streuner (A Street Cat named Bob)
16.02.2017 – John Wick: Kapitel 2 (John Wick: Chapter Two)
16.03.2017 – Der Hunderteinjährige, der die Rechnung nicht bezahlte und verschwand (Hundraettåringen som smet från notan och försvann)
Prokino:
02.02.2017 – Die Geschichte der Liebe (The History of Love)
12.01.2017 -Salesman (Forushande)
20th Century Fox:
12.01.2017 – WHY HIM (Why Him)
19.01.2017 – THE BIRTH OF A NATION – AUFSTAND ZUR FREIHEIT (The Birth Of A Nation)
23.02.2017 – A Cure For Wellness
02.03.2017 – Untitled Wolverine
09.03.2017 – Table 19
16.03.2017 – DIE JONES – SPIONE VON NEBENAN (Keeping Up With The Joneses)
06.04.2017 – HIDDEN FIGURES – Unerkannte Heldinnen (Hidden Figures)
20.04.2017 – The Boss Baby
04.05.2017 – Gifted
18.05.2017 – Mother / Daughter
01.06.2017 – Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
15.06.2017 – Captain Underpants
29.06.2017 – Wilson
13.07.2017 – KINGSMAN – THE GOLDEN CIRCLE
03.08.2017 – War For The Planet Of The Apes
24.08.2017 – Alien: Covenant
31.08.2017 – Unter deutschen Betten
05.10.2017 – Untitled Fox / Marvel 2017
19.10.2017 – THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US
09.11.2017 – Red Sparrow
23.11.2017 – Murder on the Orient Express
21.12.2017 – Ferdinand
Constantin Film:
26.01.2017 – RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER
02.02.2017 – TIMM THALER ODER DAS VERKAUFTE LACHEN
16.03.2017 – JUGEND OHNE GOTT
05.10.2017 – DAS PUBERTIER – DER FILM
Studiocanal:
12.01.2017 – SIEBEN MINUTEN NACH MITTERNACHT
Paramount:
19.01.2017 – xXx: DIE RÜCKKEHR DES XANDER CAGE
26.01.2017 – Monster Trucks
02.03.2017 – Genauso anders wie ich
23.03.2017 – GHOST IN THE SHELL
11.05.2017 – Baywatch
22.06.2017 – Transformers The Last Knight
Alle Filme, wo es schon Detailinfos gibt, haben wir hier zusammengestellt: