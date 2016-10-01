Kinofilme 2017 Übersicht

4 Kommentare

  1. Profilbild von Tribun

    Tribun

    Ok auf  Thor 3 Ragnarok 2017, freue ich mich jetzt auch!

    Antworten
  2. Profilbild von Erebos

    Erebos

    Wenn ich die Liste mal durchgehe, fallen mir ins Auge:

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, THOR: RAGNAROK, Der dunkle Turm (The Dark Tower), Alien: Covenant, GHOST IN THE SHELL.

     

    Da hätte ich dann doch schon Bock drauf, aber dennoch sind bei jedem so meine Bedenken mit dabei, ob es doch das wird, was ich so erwarte bzw. mir vorstelle.

    Antworten
  3. Profilbild von Kat

    Kat

    Soweit die, für die ich mich interessiere. Die fetten ganz besonders!

    Fifty Shades of Grey: GEFÄHRLICHE LIEBE
    FAST & FURIOUS 8 Fast & Furious 8
    The Mummy
    Pitch Perfect 3
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
    Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazars Revenge
    Passengers
    Flatliners
    Insidious: Chapter 4
    John Wick: Kapitel 2
    Alien: Covenant
    RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER
    xXx: DIE RÜCKKEHR DES XANDER CAGE

    Antworten
  4. Profilbild von Tribun

    Tribun

    BLADE RUNNER Sequel steht bei mir ganz oben. Wenn es noch einmal gelingt diese Atmospähre hin zu bekommen, bin ich voll dabei.

    Antworten

Kommentar hinterlassen

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Cineglobe.de - das Film & TV Serien Portal Kontakt | Sitemap | Impressum

Zur Werkzeugleiste springen