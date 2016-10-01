Hier haben wir Euch eine Kinofilme 2017 Übersicht zusammen gestellt, mit allen Titel die für 2017 BISHER geplant sind ( bzw. die die uns bekannt sind ). Wir werden diese Auflistung nach und nach erweitern/aktuallisieren und soweit es uns möglich ist vervollständigen.

Welche Titel findet Ihr besonders spannend bzw. auf welche freut Ihr Euch am meisten für 2017?

Universal Pictures:

19.01.2017 – Manchester by the Sea

26.01.2017 – Split

02.02.2017 – Loving

09.02.2017 – Fifty Shades of Grey: GEFÄHRLICHE LIEBE

23.02.2017 – The Great Wall

13.04.2017 FAST & FURIOUS 8 Fast & Furious 8

08.06.2017 – The Mummy

06.07.2017 ICH – EINFACH UNVERBESSERLICH 3 ( Despicable Me 3 )

17.08.2017 – Coldest City

07.09.2017 – American Made

28.09.2017 – Victoria and Abdul

19.10.2017 – The Snowman

30.11.2017 – Let it snow

21.12.2017 – Pitch Perfect 3



Disney / Marvel:

27.04.2017 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

25.05.2017 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazars Revenge

26.10.2017 – THOR: RAGNAROK

Sony:

05.01.2017 – Passengers (3D)

26.01.2017 – Wendy – Der Film

02.02.2017 – Die irre Heldentour des Billy Lynn (3D) (Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk (3D))

16.02.2017 – T2: Trainspotting

23.02.2017 – Der dunkle Turm (The Dark Tower)

16.03.2017 – Baby Driver

06.04.2017 – Die Schlümpfe – Das verlorene Dorf (The Smurfs: The Lost Village (3D))

11.05.2017 – Barbie

18.05.2017 – Life

06.07.2017 – Spider-Man: Homecoming (3D)

20.07.2017 – Rock That Body

27.07.2017 – Jumanji

10.08.2017 – Emojimovie: Express Yourself (3D)

17.08.2017 – Flatliners

14.09.2017 – The Solutrean

28.09.2017 – The Equalizer 2

05.10.2017 – BLADE RUNNER Sequel

01.11.2017 – Insidious: Chapter 4

07.12.2017 – The Star (3D)

Universum Film:

16.02.2017 – Lion

19.01.2017 – Ritter Rost 2 – Das Schrottkomplott

12.01.2017 – Hacksaw Ridge

Concorde Filmverleih:

12.01.2017 – Bob, der Streuner (A Street Cat named Bob)

16.02.2017 – John Wick: Kapitel 2 (John Wick: Chapter Two)

16.03.2017 – Der Hunderteinjährige, der die Rechnung nicht bezahlte und verschwand (Hundraettåringen som smet från notan och försvann)



Prokino:

02.02.2017 – Die Geschichte der Liebe (The History of Love)

12.01.2017 -Salesman (Forushande)



20th Century Fox:

12.01.2017 – WHY HIM (Why Him)

19.01.2017 – THE BIRTH OF A NATION – AUFSTAND ZUR FREIHEIT (The Birth Of A Nation)

23.02.2017 – A Cure For Wellness

02.03.2017 – Untitled Wolverine

09.03.2017 – Table 19

16.03.2017 – DIE JONES – SPIONE VON NEBENAN (Keeping Up With The Joneses)

06.04.2017 – HIDDEN FIGURES – Unerkannte Heldinnen (Hidden Figures)

20.04.2017 – The Boss Baby

04.05.2017 – Gifted

18.05.2017 – Mother / Daughter

01.06.2017 – Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

15.06.2017 – Captain Underpants

29.06.2017 – Wilson

13.07.2017 – KINGSMAN – THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

03.08.2017 – War For The Planet Of The Apes

24.08.2017 – Alien: Covenant

31.08.2017 – Unter deutschen Betten

05.10.2017 – Untitled Fox / Marvel 2017

19.10.2017 – THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US

09.11.2017 – Red Sparrow

23.11.2017 – Murder on the Orient Express

21.12.2017 – Ferdinand

Constantin Film:

26.01.2017 – RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

02.02.2017 – TIMM THALER ODER DAS VERKAUFTE LACHEN

16.03.2017 – JUGEND OHNE GOTT

05.10.2017 – DAS PUBERTIER – DER FILM

Studiocanal:

12.01.2017 – SIEBEN MINUTEN NACH MITTERNACHT



Paramount:

19.01.2017 – xXx: DIE RÜCKKEHR DES XANDER CAGE

26.01.2017 – Monster Trucks

02.03.2017 – Genauso anders wie ich

23.03.2017 – GHOST IN THE SHELL

11.05.2017 – Baywatch

22.06.2017 – Transformers The Last Knight

Alle Filme, wo es schon Detailinfos gibt, haben wir hier zusammengestellt: